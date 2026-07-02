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EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
EverCommerce logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • EverCommerce President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $10.34, totaling $103,400. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • The stock fell 6.3% to $9.98 in Thursday trading, with volume above its average. EverCommerce now has a market cap of about $1.77 billion and is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain cautious on EverCommerce, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and a target price of $11.25. The company also recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.04, missing estimates, though revenue came in slightly above expectations.
  • Interested in EverCommerce? Here are five stocks we like better.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,065,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,356,732.32. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $51,893.58.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $10,572.60.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $54,150.00.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

EverCommerce Trading Down 6.3%

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 214,156 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,249. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EVCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in EverCommerce by 863.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EverCommerce by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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