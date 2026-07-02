EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 5,179 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $51,893.58. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,075,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,988.96. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $54,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

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EverCommerce Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 214,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,249. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings cut EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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