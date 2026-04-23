Evercore Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's target price points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock's current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered CSX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.02.

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CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. CSX has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $45.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,901,165.80. This represents a 20.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,614.10. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,854. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 51,719 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 238,817 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,778 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CSX

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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