Evercore Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's price target indicates a potential upside of 33.22% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.19.

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Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. 445,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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