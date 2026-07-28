Evercore Upgrades Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) to Strong-Buy

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIME. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Neutron in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

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Neutron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIME opened at $27.14 on Monday. Neutron has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Insider Activity at Neutron

In related news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the sale, the director owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,775. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neutron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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