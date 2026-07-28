Evercore Upgrades Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) to Strong-Buy

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIME. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Neutron in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Neutron
Neutron Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIME opened at $27.14 on Monday. Neutron has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.99.
Insider Activity at Neutron
In related news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the sale, the director owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,775. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Neutron News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a “Market Outperform” rating and a $45 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga report on Citizens JMP coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company began coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $36 price target, citing a favorable outlook for LIME. Benzinga report on Needham coverage The Fly report on Needham coverage
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $35 price target. Analyst Doug Anmuth highlighted Lime’s global micromobility platform, attractive unit economics and discounted valuation in support of the bullish view. TipRanks report on JPMorgan’s Lime rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage expanded after LIME’s IPO quiet period expired, with reports describing analysts as broadly enthusiastic. The increased visibility could support investor interest, but the stock’s initial market reaction has been subdued. MSN article on analyst views of Lime
About Neutron
(Get Free Report
)
Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Neutron, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neutron wasn't on the list.
While Neutron currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.