Everest Group (EG) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Everest Group to announce earnings of $14.52 per share and revenue of $3.9935 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $60 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $376.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.45. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $385.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EG

Key Stories Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock worth $695,275,000 after purchasing an additional 830,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $647,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,509,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 743,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 741,524 shares of the company's stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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