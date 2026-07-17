Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $385.69 and last traded at $384.2480, with a volume of 30348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.22.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 price target on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $387.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $349.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

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