Everest Group Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $14.40. The consensus estimate for Everest Group's current full-year earnings is $52.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $52.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $16.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $14.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $58.45 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $16.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $65.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 price target on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

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Everest Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $379.02 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $350.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.29. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $385.68.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,460,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4,077.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,205 shares of the company's stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 598.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company's stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12,322.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company's stock worth $176,205,000 after purchasing an additional 515,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Everest Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 44,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged its Q3 2026 EPS estimate higher to $9.03 from $9.02, a small upward revision that signals slightly better near-term expectations.

Zacks nudged its Q3 2026 EPS estimate higher to $9.03 from $9.02, a small upward revision that signals slightly better near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate cuts, Zacks still projects strong longer-term earnings growth, including FY2027 EPS of $58.45 and FY2028 EPS of $65.28, which helps support the investment case for Everest Group. Everest Group stock page

Despite the estimate cuts, Zacks still projects strong longer-term earnings growth, including FY2027 EPS of $58.45 and FY2028 EPS of $65.28, which helps support the investment case for Everest Group. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered EPS forecasts for Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, indicating a slightly softer earnings outlook overall.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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