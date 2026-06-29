Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Evergy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $87.23 on Monday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $87.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,869.94. This represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $48,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,358.80. This represents a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,684,000 after buying an additional 105,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock worth $441,574,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock worth $133,919,000 after buying an additional 408,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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