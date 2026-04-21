EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered EverQuote from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $215,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,819.46. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $26,918.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,303.12. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $272,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company's stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 4.5%

EverQuote stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.62. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $195.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 57.65% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

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