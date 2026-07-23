Eversource Energy (ES) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $3.0240 billion for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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