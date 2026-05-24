Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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