Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.9091.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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