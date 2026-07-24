Evertec, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Evertec has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evertec to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

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Evertec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.99 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Evertec will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evertec has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evertec

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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