Everus Construction Group (ECG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $926.0120 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $879.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everus Construction Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Everus Construction Group Trading Down 3.2%

ECG stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 287,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,443. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 2.88. Everus Construction Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $141.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everus Construction Group to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.60.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 194.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,162 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Everus Construction Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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