Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Down 0.1%

ECG opened at $136.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Everus Construction Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $879.57 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm's revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everus Construction Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 126.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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