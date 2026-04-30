Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Glj Research assumed coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.33.

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Everus Construction Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $134.15 on Thursday. Everus Construction Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $879.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,431,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,993,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 1,049.4% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,748 shares of the company's stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 55,463 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 198,991 shares of the company's stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the period.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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