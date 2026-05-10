Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1154.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 128,527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 162.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 1,754,520 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $4.19 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolent Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evolent’s Q1 EPS loss of $0.02 was better than the expected loss of $0.05, suggesting profitability trends were slightly better than analysts feared. Evolent Health Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Evolent’s Q1 EPS loss of $0.02 was better than the expected loss of $0.05, suggesting profitability trends were slightly better than analysts feared. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on EVH from $4.00 to $5.00 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to additional upside from current levels. Needham Price Target Raise

Needham raised its price target on EVH from $4.00 to $5.00 and reiterated a rating, pointing to additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company also lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion , which signals management expects stronger business performance ahead. Evolent Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

The company also lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of , which signals management expects stronger business performance ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $496.25 million missed Wall Street’s $534.0 million estimate, so investors are weighing the top-line shortfall against better-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance. Evolent Health Misses Q1 Revenue Estimates

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company's core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

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