Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 3.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 226,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 593,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Get Evolus alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evolus

Evolus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $797.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evolus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evolus wasn't on the list.

While Evolus currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here