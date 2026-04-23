Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.11. Evotec shares last traded at $3.0910, with a volume of 18,257 shares changing hands.

Get Evotec alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVO

Evotec Stock Down 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Evotec AG will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evotec

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the first quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company's stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evotec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evotec wasn't on the list.

While Evotec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here