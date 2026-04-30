E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $516.86 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SSP. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSP

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

In related news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,016,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 590,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,975.25. The trade was a 78.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps bought 41,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $190,318.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,388,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,441,178.40. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,332,085 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,766. Insiders own 5.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 67.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

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