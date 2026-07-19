Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.6364.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Excelerate Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

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View Our Latest Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Excelerate Energy's payout ratio is 26.02%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,160 shares of the company's stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,713 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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