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Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Desjardins

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Desjardins raised its price target on Exchange Income to C$135.00 from C$120.00, implying about 5.29% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • The stock has broad analyst support, with several firms recently lifting targets; the consensus rating is now a Buy with an average price target of C$132.46.
  • Exchange Income traded at C$128.22 on Wednesday, near its 1-year high of C$136.48, after reporting quarterly EPS of C$0.61 and revenue of C$866.58 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Exchange Income.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins' price target suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$125.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$129.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$116.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$123.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$132.46.

View Our Latest Report on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$128.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,424. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$124.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$64.95 and a 1-year high of C$136.48.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of C$866.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.64, for a total transaction of C$130,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,080 shares in the company, valued at C$663,651.20. This trade represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. 6.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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