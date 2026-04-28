Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $608.93 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Exelixis Stock Up 0.7%

EXEL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 852,624 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Exelixis from a "market outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 47,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,132,351.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 616,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,416,717. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,042,579 shares in the company, valued at $44,830,897. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,849 shares of company stock worth $15,917,463. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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