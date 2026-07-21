ExlService (EXLS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $573.9410 million for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. ExlService has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Report on EXLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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