Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

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A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Exodus Movement in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exodus Movement from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Exodus Movement from $42.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Exodus Movement from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Exodus Movement Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EXOD opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Exodus Movement has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exodus Movement

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exodus Movement by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exodus Movement by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Exodus Movement by 42,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTX Recovery Trust bought a new position in Exodus Movement in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,969,000.

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.

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