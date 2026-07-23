Exp World (AGNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Exp World to announce earnings of $0.0167 per share and revenue of $1.3911 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.32 million. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect Exp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exp World Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNT opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.06. Exp World has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exp World by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exp World by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Exp World by 387.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,108 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exp World by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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