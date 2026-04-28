Exp World (EXPI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Exp World to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $971.3180 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Exp World's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exp World alerts: Sign Up

Exp World Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 177,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Exp World has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Exp World's dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Exp World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson set a $11.00 price target on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exp World

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Exp World by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,856,000 after acquiring an additional 145,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exp World by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 1,391,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exp World by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,656,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exp World by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,531 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 38,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exp World by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,606 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exp World, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exp World wasn't on the list.

While Exp World currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here