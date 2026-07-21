Expand Energy (EXE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $3.0476 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. On average, analysts expect Expand Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Expand Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy has a 1 year low of $84.99 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's payout ratio is 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expand Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 564.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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