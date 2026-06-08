Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.76 and last traded at $90.9060, with a volume of 1307644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,888,733.28. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expand Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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