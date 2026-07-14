Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the online travel company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $286.58.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $245.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,528 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $275,112,000 after purchasing an additional 607,698 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Expedia Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $364,363,000 after buying an additional 456,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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