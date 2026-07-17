Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Expro Group to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Expro Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.33.

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Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $93,383.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $721,390.72. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Amundi increased its stake in Expro Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,071 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Expro Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company's stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

Further Reading

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