Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Expro Group to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $387.36 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Expro Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of XPRO opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $93,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,390.72. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Expro Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expro Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Expro Group to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Expro Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPRO

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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