Extreme Networks Bets on AI Platform to Win Bigger Enterprise, Government Deals

Extreme Networks NASDAQ: EXTR is positioning its AI-driven networking platform as a central part of its push into larger enterprise and government accounts, Chief Executive Officer Ed Meyercord said during a JPMorgan fireside chat hosted by analyst Samik Chatterjee.

Meyercord said the company recently used a user conference in Orlando to announce its second-generation AI platform, following the initial Platform ONE launch in July. The update includes Agent ONE, which he described as an “agentic” platform that can function as a coworker for IT networking teams by handling tasks such as troubleshooting and firmware upgrades under customer control.

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The company also announced an operator mode, or agent exchange, which Meyercord said would allow customers and partners to build workflows and tools alongside Extreme. He pointed to Kroger, Korean Air and other customers as examples of enterprises that want to integrate their own development work with Extreme’s network platform.

“The big part of the evolution for Extreme” is moving beyond a license tied to a networking device and toward a platform where the company co-develops with customers and partners, Meyercord said. Agent ONE is expected to be released in July, while the exchange capability is expected to reach general availability in the October timeframe, he said.

AI Seen as a Driver of Enterprise Network Investment

Meyercord said customer conversations around AI have changed significantly over the past year. At the company’s user conference a year ago, he said customers were skeptical about whether AI would affect networking. This year, he said the discussion shifted toward how quickly AI use cases could be deployed and where customers are in their adoption journeys.

Asked about network refresh activity tied to AI, Meyercord said the industry is benefiting from broader refresh cycles, including Cisco’s announced multiyear network refresh as its Catalyst platform reaches end of life. He said that dynamic gives Extreme more opportunities to compete as customers evaluate alternatives.

He also said agent traffic is expected to develop on enterprise networks, while frontier and reasoning models remain in hyperscale cloud environments. However, he cautioned that it remains difficult to quantify the impact.

“We all know it’s coming,” Meyercord said, adding that enterprise customers are actively exploring AI and agentic AI use cases but do not yet have a full understanding of what that will mean for network traffic.

Large Customer Wins Support Growth Outlook

Chatterjee asked about the company’s stated target of a 10% revenue compound annual growth rate through fiscal 2029. Meyercord said Extreme’s confidence is tied to its move upmarket and the types of customers it is winning.

He cited the government of Japan as a major example, calling it the company’s largest project to date in Asia-Pacific. Meyercord said the project began at about $40 million and could be closer to $80 million in network investment when complete. He said Extreme won after entering the process as a fourth participant, citing its campus fabric technology, use of fabric across the wide area network, private cloud capabilities and network segmentation features.

Meyercord also said the win has helped Extreme develop relationships with larger ecosystem partners in Japan, including NTT East, KDDI and Net One Systems. He described those channel relationships as important because partners deploy the technology and bring additional opportunities.

Other large customers discussed included Kroger and Korean Air. Meyercord said Korean Air’s network transformation project is expected to last nine years, underscoring the long-term nature of some networking deployments.

Memory Supply Positioned as Potential Advantage

Meyercord said Extreme has addressed memory supply risks through calendar 2027 and could benefit if competitors face longer lead times. He said the company reorganized its supply relationships, including working with Micron through Avnet, qualifying Samsung chips for its platforms with help from Broadcom, and sourcing chips originally intended for other industrial segments such as automotive.

He said Broadcom treated Extreme as a strategic partner during the shortage and helped the company identify additional vendors and qualify alternative components. While Meyercord said the company has not included a competitive supply benefit in its forecasts, he said stretched lead times elsewhere could create opportunities for Extreme on time-sensitive projects.

Wi-Fi 7 Adoption and Recurring Revenue

Meyercord said Wi-Fi 7 now accounts for roughly half of Extreme’s wireless booking dollars. He said he does not necessarily view Wi-Fi 7 alone as a trigger for faster network refreshes, but said the technology is important because customers increasingly view it as capable of supporting mission-critical applications.

He noted that Extreme introduced Wi-Fi 7 at the end of December 2023 and said the University of Florida’s football stadium, The Swamp, will be the first college stadium with Wi-Fi 7.

On recurring revenue, Meyercord said recurring revenue recently represented 36% of total revenue, while subscription revenue tied to Platform ONE adoption rose 29% year over year. He said the company is combining services and subscriptions in Platform ONE, which should become more visible in fiscal 2027 and especially fiscal 2028.

Meyercord said recurring revenue should rise above 40% over the next few years, driven by Platform ONE subscription growth. He also said service revenue combined with subscription revenue can produce a 10% to 15% uplift.

Extreme has several thousand customers on Platform ONE, Meyercord said. He said the platform combines nine systems into one and should soon be able to support about 80% of customers’ needs. By the end of next year, he said the company expects roughly 70% of customers to be fully on Platform ONE.

Execution Focus Remains on Larger Channels

Asked about execution risks over the next three to five years, Meyercord said Extreme’s main challenge is gaining more attention as it moves upmarket through larger channel partners. He cited Cisco as a strong competitor with established channel relationships, strong marketing and significant capital.

For Extreme, Meyercord said the focus is on building brand recognition, securing more competitive opportunities and expanding with larger channel partners.

About Extreme Networks NASDAQ: EXTR

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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