Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,897,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,028,231. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Extreme Networks's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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