Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Insider Katayoun Motiey Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) insider Katayoun Motiey sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 150,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,020. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Katayoun Motiey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Katayoun Motiey sold 7,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Katayoun Motiey sold 15,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $397,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Katayoun Motiey sold 7,661 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $191,525.00.

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Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,099,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,258. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.88% and a net margin of 1.30%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,072 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 320,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 376,970 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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