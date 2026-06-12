Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) insider Katayoun Motiey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $930,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,479.02. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katayoun Motiey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Katayoun Motiey sold 7,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Katayoun Motiey sold 7,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Katayoun Motiey sold 15,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $397,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Katayoun Motiey sold 7,661 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $191,525.00.

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Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.11. 1,676,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,610. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 259.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $316.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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