Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company's previous close.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

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Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,897,270 shares in the company, valued at $29,028,231. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 44.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 85.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company's stock.

Extreme Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Extreme Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Double beat on the quarter — revenue $316.9M (+11.2% y/y) and EPS $0.26 above consensus; gross margins held ~61.7% and operating margins improved, underpinning the rally. Extreme Networks Q3 Earnings Review

Double beat on the quarter — revenue $316.9M (+11.2% y/y) and EPS $0.26 above consensus; gross margins held ~61.7% and operating margins improved, underpinning the rally. Positive Sentiment: SaaS momentum: ARR growth accelerated to ~29% y/y and recurring revenue now ~36% of total, driven by Platform One adoption — improves revenue visibility and margins over time. SaaS ARR and Platform One

SaaS momentum: ARR growth accelerated to ~29% y/y and recurring revenue now ~36% of total, driven by Platform One adoption — improves revenue visibility and margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and supply commentary: Q4 revenue guide $330M–$335M and EPS $0.28–$0.30 (above consensus) plus management points to supply stability into fiscal 2027 — reduces near-term execution risk. Q4 Guidance and Supply Stability

Raised guidance and supply commentary: Q4 revenue guide $330M–$335M and EPS $0.28–$0.30 (above consensus) plus management points to supply stability into fiscal 2027 — reduces near-term execution risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction: Needham raised/maintained bullish view and lifted price target to $26 after the beat, supporting further upside if execution continues. Price Target Raise

Analyst reaction: Needham raised/maintained bullish view and lifted price target to $26 after the beat, supporting further upside if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: Shares previously jumped ~28% on the earnings beat — the big move reflects investor enthusiasm for software/SaaS momentum and EMEA outperformance. Shares Jump 28%

Market reaction: Shares previously jumped ~28% on the earnings beat — the big move reflects investor enthusiasm for software/SaaS momentum and EMEA outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for drilldown (useful for confirming sustainability of ARR growth and margin improvement). Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for drilldown (useful for confirming sustainability of ARR growth and margin improvement). Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage concerns — EXTR trades at a high trailing P/E (~312) and carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity ~1.61) with current and quick ratios <1.0, which could limit upside if growth slows.

Valuation and leverage concerns — EXTR trades at a high trailing P/E (~312) and carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity ~1.61) with current and quick ratios <1.0, which could limit upside if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: After a sharp post-earnings rally, some intraday weakness likely reflects profit-taking and part of the beat already being priced in; investors should watch execution vs. elevated expectations.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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