Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.50.

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Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 213.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.88% and a net margin of 1.30%.The company had revenue of $316.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren sold 19,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $483,730.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 219,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,434,452.24. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 576,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,168,388.70. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,182 shares of company stock worth $6,448,528. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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