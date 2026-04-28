ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.6% - Still a Buy?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.31 and last traded at $150.6050. 14,536,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 21,945,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.19.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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