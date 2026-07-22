ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.9% - Here's Why

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.80 and last traded at $154.5180. Approximately 13,635,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,879,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $640.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter worth about $965,932,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth about $766,345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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