ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 3.9% - What's Next?

Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.23 and last traded at $144.3410. 18,494,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 20,123,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $598.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,932,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $766,345,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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