ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 3.8% Higher - Here's Why

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.74 and last traded at $141.66. Approximately 14,578,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,299,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $587.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,605 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,514 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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