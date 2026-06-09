ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.78 and last traded at $148.7650. 17,110,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 20,599,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.75.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $616.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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