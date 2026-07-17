ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.1% - Still a Buy?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $147.5580. 19,000,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 20,032,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including Golden Pass and other projects, is seen as a way to boost export capacity and support future cash flows, strengthening its long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including Golden Pass and other projects, is seen as a way to boost export capacity and support future cash flows, strengthening its long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, suggesting slightly better long-term earnings potential than previously expected.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, suggesting slightly better long-term earnings potential than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street target prices remain constructive, with analysts setting an average price target of $164.45, implying further upside if ExxonMobil continues executing on its growth plans. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Wall Street target prices remain constructive, with analysts setting an average price target of $164.45, implying further upside if ExxonMobil continues executing on its growth plans. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term transformation and carbon capture/clean energy initiatives adds to the strategic narrative, but these themes are still secondary to the company’s core oil, gas, and LNG businesses. ExxonMobil Is Poised for a Major Transformation by 2040

Broader commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term transformation and carbon capture/clean energy initiatives adds to the strategic narrative, but these themes are still secondary to the company’s core oil, gas, and LNG businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Other items in the feed were unrelated to ExxonMobil or were mainly industry background, so they are unlikely to be a direct driver of XOM’s stock today.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $611.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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