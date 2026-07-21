ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 2.1% - Still a Buy?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.76 and last traded at $151.5350. Approximately 13,001,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,899,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.36.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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