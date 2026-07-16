Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 188.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.75.

Get EYPT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

EYPT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,566.63% and a negative return on equity of 110.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $36,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,280 shares of the company's stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company's stock worth $63,988,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company's stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here