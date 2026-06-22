Eynav Azaria Sells 10,217 Shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 10,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $14,303.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,169,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,712. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,448 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $6,360.64.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eynav Azaria sold 12,073 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $17,868.04.

On Monday, June 15th, Eynav Azaria sold 19,456 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $28,794.88.

On Friday, June 12th, Eynav Azaria sold 13,242 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $18,671.22.

On Thursday, June 11th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,219 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $5,948.79.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,344 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,765.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eynav Azaria sold 6,975 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $9,834.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,638.14.

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $3,953.95.

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Kaltura Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of KLTR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. 108,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLTR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kaltura in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Report on KLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,402,383 shares of the company's stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,316,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,149 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 63.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 917,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,358 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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