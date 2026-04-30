Eynav Azaria Sells 32,003 Shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 32,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $46,724.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,352,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,184.26. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kaltura Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 434,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,966. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $203.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.08. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,885,976 shares of the company's stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 709,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kaltura by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,628 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kaltura by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,487 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kaltura

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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