EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.2750, with a volume of 621251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EZCORP from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EZCORP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.50.

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EZCORP Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 208,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,425. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen H. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 147,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,650. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,416. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EZCORP by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EZCORP by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 15,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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